First-period goals by Nolan Renwick and Thomas Freel were enough for seventh-ranked Maine, as the Black Bears maintained their hold on first place in Hockey East by defeating eight-ranked UMass Lowell on the road for the second straight night, skating to a 2-1 victory Saturday.
Renwick snapped a nine-game goal drought when he scored just 1:54 into the game, assisted by Taylor Makar and Ross Mitton.
Freel made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 9:07. Brandon Holt and Harrison Scott set up Freel’s ninth goal of the season.
Albin Boija stopped 24 shots for the Black Bears (15-4-2, 7-2-2 Hockey East). His lone blemish was a goal by Jacob MacDonald at 13:57 of the second.
