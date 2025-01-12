FLORIDA – Alta Rita Minervino Aceto passed away on Nov. 8, 2024, in Tequesta, Fla., after a brief illness.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, in Tequesta, Fla., on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 a.m. For on-line condolences, please visit http://www.taylorandmodeen.com.

