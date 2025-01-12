WINDHAM – Deanna Corinne (Pulkkinen) Crawford, 81, of Windham passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2025, having been lovingly cared for by the staff of Country Village Assisted Living in Casco for the past several years.

Born in Portland, on March 20, 1943, to Walter E. Pulkkinen and Betty (Tees) Pulkkinen, Deanna grew up on Land of Nod Road in Windham. She attended the First Congregational Church of Windham Hill with her family every Sunday. Deanna fully participated in every available church or school activity and especially enjoyed being part of the Cardinal Girl Scout Troop led by her mother and Edith Bell. She graduated from Windham High School in 1961 and then worked at New England Telephone Company in Portland.

Deanna met the love of her life, Glenn Crawford when he was stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station. They married on May 8, 1965, beginning 51 years of being each other’s best friend. Deanna was whisked away as a new Navy wife, traveling with her groom from Naval Station to Station. Their children Julie and Walter Crawford were born and many friendships were made along the way.

When Glenn retired from the Navy in 1977, they returned to Windham to raise their family. Deanna enjoyed boating on Sebago Lake, camping and snowmobiling. She worked for UNUM in Portland, then for a Windham optometrist where she loved helping everyone choose their frames and fitting their glasses.

In 1990, Deanna and Glenn began traveling to Florida in their RV and then bought a home in the same park as her parents. Deanna loved music and happily joined her mother teaching line dancing in their community. Deanna spread happiness wherever she went. She always loved to help others and made many friends.

Deanna and Glenn became grandparents in 1996. She adored her grandchildren and would sing and “dance” with them. The grandchildren loved her.

Deanna and Glenn moved to Mountain Home AR in 2006 where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends and joined the Church of Christ. When Glenn’s health declined in 2016, they moved back to Maine so that Deanna could be settled near family members. Glenn passed away soon after the move, peacefully knowing that Deanna would be well cared for throughout her dementia journey.

Deanna was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Q. Crawford. She is survived by daughter Julie E. Crawford-Murphy (Jeff) and children Miranda and McKinley Murphy of Harrison; son Walter G. Crawford of Ft. Meyers, Fla., and his son Walter Alaxander Crawford of Montego Bay Jamaica; brothers Steve Pulkkinen (Ann) of Seattle, Wash., and Bruce Pulkkinen (Pennie) of Naples.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Country Village Assisted Living in Casco for all the loving care and compassion they gave to Deanna over the years.

Deanna’s life will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., on Friday January 31, at Dolby Blais Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road Windham, with reception following.

Copy the Story Link