CAPE ELIZABETH – Marguerite “Margie” Bouchard Caron, 94, formerly of Westbrook and Caribou, passed away Jan. 2, 2025. The daughter of Alfred and Leanne Bouchard, Margie was born May 28, 1930, in St. Francois, New Brunswick, Canada.
She is survived by her adopted son, Dennis Caron, and her brother, LeoPaul Bouchard. Margie is also survived by several special nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margie was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Lionel Caron, who passed away in 2006. Margie worked as a Certified Nurse’s Aide at Cary Medical Center in Caribou until her retirement. She enjoyed numerous crafts and time with family and friends. Private graveside services will be held later at St. Hyacinths Cemetery in Westbrook. The family would like to thank the staff of Cape Memory Care and Beacon Hospice for their support. To express condolences or to participate in Marguerite’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com.
