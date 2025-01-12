An eventful week has come and gone and we draw ever closer to the winter sports postseason.

Last week featured everything from compelling games to a disturbing off-the-court event and another big week is on tap.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s occurred and what’s to come:

Boys basketball

Last Thursday, the Portland and Deering boys engaged in their 241st all-time meeting, dating to 1911, and it’s safe to say it was unlike any other in the rivals’ lengthy history.

Midway through the third period, a fight broke out in the stands and a subsequent melee forced play to be halted for a half hour, as players and coaches retreated to their respective locker rooms.

“I tip my hat to all the kids for keeping their cool, all the coaches for getting the kids off (the court), all the police,” Deering coach Todd Wing said. “Both teams were able to regroup.”

Play eventually resumed, but with 1:21 to go, another disturbance ensued and the game was called.

The Bulldogs rolled to a 60-41 win behind 26 points from Lucas LeGage and nine apiece from Loic Ramazani and Devin Walker.

“I think we just came into the game with a mindset that we had to just bring it,” said Walker. “This is one of the biggest rivalries we play in. We knew we had to play strong and we did that.”

“It’s a lot of fun to beat Deering,” said LeGage. “We knew we had to come out and out-hustle them and have good communication. We knew if we stayed together as a team, we could beat them.”

“Any win is helpful,” added longtime Portland coach Joe Russo. “We rushed the ball and made too many quick passes and didn’t read the defense, but every time (Deering) got close, we seemed to make a shot to keep the cushion.”

The Deering win was one of three last week for the Bulldogs, who also downed visiting Bangor (49-46, in overtime) and host Edward Little (52-31) to even their record at 6-6. Against the Rams, LeGage scored 21 points and Maddox Meas added 11. In the win over the Red Eddies, LeGage had 15 points, Ramazani added 13 (to go with nine steals) and Benilson Lumani finished with 10.

Portland (fourth in the Class AA North Heal Points standings at press time) was at Sanford Tuesday, goes to Thornton Academy Friday and returns home next Monday to battle Marshwood.

“If we can keep this energy and excitement going, we could have a nice second half of the season,” Russo said. “We’re starting to believe we can achieve.”

Deering sandwiched home wins over Sanford (76-56) and Bonny Eagle (51-46) around a 60-41 loss at Portland. Against the Spartans, Evan Legassey led the way with 21 points, Tavian Lauture added a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds and Justin Jamal finished with 13 points. In the win over the Scots, Legassey scored 19 points, Tayshaun Cleveland added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and Rudwan Mohamud’s four-point play with just a minute to go was the difference. Legassey had 11 points in the loss to the Bulldogs.

“Through this rock fight, we stayed healthy and the guys held their heads high,” Wing said. “It’s something we’ve never seen before, but we tried to respond and gave ourselves a chance.”

The Rams (5-6 and sixth in Class AA South) were at Gorham in a playoff rematch Tuesday, go to South Portland Friday, then welcome Cheverus next Monday (see our website for game story).

“The South is wide open,” Wing said. “South Portland’s playing really, really well, but when it comes to playoffs, it will come down to matchups. We want to put ourselves in the driver’s seat and I think we still can.”

Cheverus fell to 8-2 and second in Class AA North after Saturday’s 61-49 home loss to Thornton Academy. Leo McNabb had 19 points and Jameson Fitzpatrick added 10. The Stags were at Sanford Tuesday, host Oxford Hills Friday and go to Deering Monday of next week.

In Class C South, Waynflete fell to 5-6 and eighth following home losses to Cape Elizabeth (72-61) and Old Orchard Beach (53-46) and a 52-41 setback at Winthrop. Against the Capers, Jed Alsup had 27 points and 10 rebounds and JJ Carlo added 17 points.

“I am very proud of the way the guys battled back from a double digit deficit to the point of it being within a possession or two, but we also talked about how thin the margin for error typically is in those sorts of situations – a couple of empty possessions, lack of stops on the defensive end, etc., and we’re right back where we started,” said longtime Waynflete coach Rich Henry.

Alsup had 19 points in the loss to the Seagulls. Against the Ramblers, Carlo had a team-high 15 points and Alsup added 13. The Flyers hosted Traip Academy Tuesday and go to Lake Region Friday.

“Overall, thus far in the season I’d say that the coaching staff is pleased with the level of effort at times, but we need to be more consistent in our execution, particularly with regard to being on the same page defensively and putting in the work on the boards,” Henry said.

Girls basketball

Cheverus’ girls basketball team snapped its three-game win streak Friday with a 60-32 win at Thornton Academy. Kylie Lamson, who played for the Golden Trojans as a freshman and sophomore before transferring, led the way with 26 points. Addison Jordan added 12 points.

“Honestly, I was really nervous at the beginning, then my shots started to go up and I just kept going from there,” Lamson said.

“We had just one game to prepare for this week and we were just focused on that game,” said Stags senior captain Rachel Feeley. “We were energized and had very upbeat practices. We’ll use those losses as learning opportunities.”

“I was telling the team, everything we worked on for five days (in practice), we applied in the game and that’s why I coach,” added Cheverus coach Billy Goodman. “It was a team effort. We identified some problems, worked on them and the girls were great.”

The Stags (7-3 and fourth in the Class AA North Heals) hosted Sanford Tuesday, then have a key test at Oxford Hills Friday before playing at Deering Monday of next week.

“I just want us to play like we did tonight every game going forward,” Goodman said. “I think Sanford’s one of the best teams and Oxford’s one of the best teams, so it doesn’t get any easier.”

Portland was 3-8 and seventh in Class AA North after a 56-47 loss at Bangor and a 34-22 win at Deering. In the loss, Baleria Yugu had 27 points and Fasika West added 11. In the victory, West and Lawino Bendasta each scored 11 points. After hosting Oxford Hills Tuesday, the Bulldogs welcome Thornton Academy Friday, then play at Biddeford Monday of next week.

Deering fell to 1-9 and 10th in Class A South following losses at Mt. Ararat (80-26) and at home to Portland (34-22). In the loss to the Eagles, Blake Gayle and Payton Legassey each scored seven points. Almarina Abore had six points against the Bulldogs. The Rams were home versus reigning Class AA South champion Gorham Tuesday, host South Portland Friday, then welcome Cheverus Monday of next week.

In Class D South, Waynflete was 4-7 and seventh following wins at Cape Elizabeth (31-25) and Old Orchard Beach (33-20) and a 59-27 home loss to Winthrop. Lauren McNutt-Girouard had a team-high 14 points in both victories. The Flyers visited Traip Academy Tuesday and play host to Lake Region Saturday.

Girls hockey

Cheverus’ girls hockey team, the two-time reigning state champion, improved to 10-1-1 and first in the South Region following victories at Penobscot (5-2) and at home over Biddeford (8-1). Caroline Rousseau scored twice in the first victory. Cheverus hosts Penobscot Saturday.

The Portland/South Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/Waynflete Beacons were 11-3 and second in the South after winning at York (9-3), Falmouth/Scarborough (6-4) and Penobscot (5-4). In the last victory, Marina Bassett had a hat trick and Libby Hooper added two goals. The Beacons play host to York Thursday, then have a big test at two-time reigning North Region champion Yarmouth/Freeport Monday.

Boys hockey

On the boys’ side, reigning Class B champion Cheverus/Yarmouth improved to 9-0 and first in the South Heals following last week’s 3-0 home win over Scarborough. Ethan Tucker made 11 saves for the shutout and Matthew Paradis, Cole Putnam and Quinn McCoy scored the goals.

“It felt amazing,” said Putnam, after scoring his first varsity goal. “My family’s here, my girlfriend’s here. What more can I ask for?”

“I want to do what I can to help the team to win,” said Tucker. “I have a good defense in front of me. They’re great shot-blockers. I saw the puck well today. I was watching it good the whole way.”

“That’s a strong team there and they’ll be dangerous down the stretch,” Cheverus/Yarmouth coach Dave St. Pierre added. “I thought they out-competed us in the second period, but we stayed with our game plan and pulled it out. We lost a lot of leadership from last year, some heart-and-soul guys. We told guys they’d have to take over and learn from what they did. Those kids set a great example for everybody and it’s been easy for kids to step in.”

Cheverus/Yarmouth hosts Greely Thursday and welcomes York Saturday.

“We need to stay humble and keep working hard,” St. Pierre said. “It’s only the halfway point. We’re happy with our start, but we still have a ways to go and a lot to work on.”

The Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons fell to 2-6 and 12th in Class A after last Thursday’s 4-0 home loss to Edward Little. The Beacons welcome Cape Elizabeth Thursday (see our website for game story), host St. Dom’s Saturday, then visit Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle Monday of next week.

Indoor track

Portland’s indoor track team measured itself against powerhouse Scarborough Saturday, in a meet which also included Bonny Eagle and Noble. The girls tallied 154 points to edge the Red Storm (149). The boys had 113 points and came in second to Scarborough (147).

Deering’s boys eked out a win over Gorham in a meet which also included Biddeford and Marshwood. The Rams girls placed fourth.

Cheverus joined Falmouth, Sanford, Kennebunk and Westbrook. The Stags girls placed first and the boys were fifth.

Swimming

Cheverus’ swim team was swept by Yarmouth last weekend, as the boys lost, 55-38, and the girls fell, 70-13.

Deering/Portland was swept by perennial powerhouse Cape Elizabeth, as the boys lost, 116-59, and the girls were beaten, 112-66.

Waynflete’s girls came in second and the boys placed third in a meet which also included Thornton Academy, Noble, Biddeford and Wells.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

