In addition to academic success, Brunswick School Department’s vision of student development includes engagement and collaboration with the community. In fact, volunteering is so important to personal growth and development that students at Brunswick High School are required to complete 30 hours of volunteer work to graduate!

Kindness is contagious, and student volunteers have reported that making a difference in the lives of others taught them gratitude, gave them a sense of purpose, and strengthened their confidence. Volunteers also report a greater appreciation for what they have. From a practical sense, volunteer work looks good on a college or work application.

Volunteering is especially important for our student-athletes, who give their time and talents to teach their sport to the next generation of players. There is great pride for those who wear the Dragons uniform, along with a sense of responsibility to give back by working with the next generation of student-athletes. Some examples:

• BHS hockey players spend Monday afternoons at Bowdoin College, working with a group of young Unified Hockey players. While the Unified program — offered for youth with developmental disabilities — operates independently from Brunswick schools, some of our players have volunteered for several years.

• You can find boys’ basketball players teaching kids in the Rec Program, and members of the Brunswick field hockey team love to give back to our youth programs through skills clinics at our other Brunswick schools. The high schoolers have attended junior high games and also invite the younger players to the annual senior night game.

• Our baseball and softball teams spend time working with youth baseball programs, teaching skills, and even helping at Evaluation Day. Athletic Director Kaili Phillips tells me that both teams are working hard to cultivate a stronger relationship with the youth programs in town. A baseball clinic for youth was a big hit with the kids.

There are many other examples of Brunswick students giving back.

Our Student Council is always busy organizing blood drives, raising funds to help defray a staff member’s medical bills, coordinating a food drive, and even hosting a thrift store. And that’s on top of their other activities, from homecoming to school spirit events.

Our tutoring program is organized, run, and staffed by students, which is great for students who would benefit from extra homework help.

I could fill multiple articles with examples of students helping others, both in our school and the community. In our annual exit survey of graduating seniors, students speak very positively about the volunteering experience. That’s very good news.

The magic of volunteering is simply that doing good is its own reward. If students can take that feeling with them and continue to help others throughout their lives, they will make the community better for all.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

