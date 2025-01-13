A Falmouth man spotted his own missing sailboat cruising northbound in Casco Bay.

Mark Reardon, 33, had gotten an alert from his boat’s monitoring system about 5 a.m. on Sunday, notifying him that the power had turned off and on again. After attending a church service later that morning, he stopped by Fore Points Marina in Portland to check on the boat.

He saw footprints on the snow-covered dock — but no boat.

Reardon said he called the U.S. Coast Guard to report the disappearance and drove home to drop off his wife and son at their house in the Falmouth Flats. That’s when they saw a familiar 65-foot mast in the distance, somewhere between Mackworth and Great Diamond islands.

A pair of binoculars brought their sailboat, a 53-foot Super Maramu named “Ladybug,” into focus.

The Coast Guard eventually boarded the sailboat and took 43-year-old Jesse Drinkwater into custody, Portland police said. Reardon said their dinghy, used to access the sailboat when it’s moored in the water, was also stolen a few days prior. Police haven’t said if they believe Drinkwater is responsible for that as well.

Drinkwater now faces five charges related to the theft and the $25,000 worth of damage police said he caused, including burglary of a motor vehicle and aggravated criminal mischief. Portland police and the Coast Guard have not answered questions about how they believe Drinkwater accessed the boat.

Reardon said most of the damage came from improper use, like not starting the engine correctly and leaving certain switches on. He said the interior of the boat looked like a home break-in, or like someone had been living there for a while, with items strewn around the cabin, damaged wood and open food. Engine coolant was leaking, the carpets were soaked and the toilet was overfilled, he said.

He said the damage does seem repairable, but he is balancing a lot with insurance. He sent a letter to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, encouraging them to prioritize prosecution of the suspect because his family will face thousands in out-of-pocket repairs.

“Even with repairs, the emotional toll of this incident will linger for some time,” Reardon wrote in the letter. “The boat, which once felt like a sanctuary, no longer feels as safe. Sleeping aboard — a treasured part of our family’s time on the water — will not be peaceful for a long time. Knowing that someone intruded upon and desecrated this space weighs heavily on us.”

Investigators are asking for anyone with information in the case to call them at 207-874-8575, or text the keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

