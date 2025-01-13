Boston Dance Theater presents its “Pinnacle Works” at the Strand Theatre in Rockland on Feb. 8.

The show encompasses repertory pieces representing Brazil, Western Europe and Israel.

The program’s dances were choreographed by Itzik Galili (The Netherlands, Israel), Marco Goecke (Germany) and Alessandro Sousa Pereira (Brazil, Denmark).

Dancers will perform solos, duos, trios and ensembles throughout the 75-minute production.

Included in the evening is a piece by the German choreographer Marco Goecke. With a Johnny Cash soundtrack, “Affi” follows a solo dancer through the quick, abrupt and intense moves Goecke is known for.

Tickets for “Pinnacle Works” at the Strand Theatre at 345 Main St. in Rockland are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $15 for all students. Get them at rocklandstrand.com.

