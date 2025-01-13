Parents of students at Cape Elizabeth High School shared old class notes and tests with each other to give their students an unfair advantage, the principal said.

In a letter to families, Principal John Springer said he received reports of parents sharing materials, including “binders of class notes and assessments from previous years” with each other and their children.

He called the practice unacceptable and disappointing, but he did provide details on those involved.

“The vast majority of our students work extremely hard at their academics, and anything that provides advantages to some skews the efforts of others,” Springer said in his letter, a copy of which was shared with the Press Herald Monday night. “If students have access to tests and quizzes prior to these assessments, it not only undermines the core work teachers do, but it also jeopardizes the students’ true access to knowledge and skills.”

Moving forward, teachers will create multiple versions of their tests and some finished exams may not be allowed to leave the school, Springer said. In such cases, students will be permitted to review their scores on site but not to take their materials home.

“Creating meaningful assessments takes time, and although this may seem simplistic to some, it is not,” he said.

Neither Springer nor Superintendent Christopher Record could be reached by phone and did not return emailed questions about how many people were involved, when they first heard about the cheating and what, if any, disciplinary actions have been taken.

“We know there is a significant amount of pressure to do well in high school, particularly in this community,” Springer said in his letter. “While we continue to support students through rigorous academic expectations in their preparation for the next steps after graduation, we also impress upon them the necessity of honesty and academic integrity.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copy the Story Link