Thornton Academy adds

two new trustees to board

Ron Schneider and Paula Scully and have joined the Thornton Academy Board of Trustees.

Schneider is General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Affairs at the University of New England. A graduate of The Roxbury Latin School, Bates College, and the University of Maine School of Law, Schneider’s experience includes 24 years at Bernstein Shur. He also serves as chair of Wells Budget Review Committee and president of the Board of Trustees of the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk.

Scully, a Thornton graduate, earned a degree from Assumption College, and worked for 16 years in various marketing roles in the finance, medical, and technology sectors in Greater Boston. Since returning to Maine, Scully has both worked and volunteered in several school and charitable organizations, including the Saco School PTO and the Thornton Academy Alumni Association.

NSB donates $1,000 to

Seeds of Hope in Biddeford

As part of NSB’s “Helping Hands” donations to celebrate the season of giving, team members delivered a $1,000 check to Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center in Biddeford during the last week of 2024 .

Advertisement

Opened in 2008, Seeds of Hope serves many individuals and families through finding solutions to poverty and promoting the personal growth of those they assist.

With a focus on helping neighbors achieve independence and belonging, Seeds of Hope offers a drop-in center for those in need of a warm, comfortable space and assistance; a support center that helps with employment searches and preparation; service acquisition and referrals; housing resources; health promotion and education; and advocacy for addressing the root causes and needs of the homeless, including the operation of an overnight warming center during extreme weather.

To learn more about Seeds of Hope and its mission, call 207-283-1783, email vassie.fowler@seedsofhope4me.org, visit www.seedsofhope4me.org, or stop by the center, located on 35 South St. in Biddeford, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TMF hosts Vietnam era

veterans breakfast

The Travis Mills Foundation is holding its annual Vietnam Era Veterans Breakfast, welcoming Vietnam-era veterans to the Augusta Civic Center at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 26. This free event is open to all Vietnam-era veterans and includes a complimentary breakfast for both the veteran and one guest. Tickets are required and

can be reserved online online at: give.classy.org/2025VVBreakfast.

Vietnam-era veterans hold a unique and honored place in the heart of U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills, the Foundation’s founder, president, and a recalibrated veteran.

Advertisement

“It’s an honor for the Travis Mills Foundation to recognize all who served during the Vietnam War, including those who were wounded, lost their lives, or who never came home,” said U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills.

In addition to breakfast, the event will include military presentations, vendor booths and more. The Travis Mills Foundation team will be in full attendance to express their gratitude and honor the sacrifices made by Vietnam-era veterans.

The event takes place during Vietnam Veterans Week in March, coinciding with National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29. This day, officially recognized in the United States, commemorates the departure of the last American combat troops from Vietnam in 1973 and serves as an annual tribute to honor the service and sacrifices of Vietnam veterans. It’s estimated that there are more than 6 million Vietnam-era veterans living today; 2023 marked the 50-year anniversary of the war’s end.

“Most of us know a Vietnam-era veteran,” added Heather Labbe, executive director of the Travis Mills Foundation. “It’s vital that we take this opportunity to recognize their service during a challenging period in our nation’s history. Let’s ensure that every Vietnam-era veteran we know feels welcomed and celebrated at this meaningful event.”

Apply for Hog Island

Educator’s Scholarship

York County Audubon (YCA) is seeking an educator or community leader to participate in a one-week program on famed Hog Island off mid-coast Maine in August. YCA will sponsor one participant who can benefit from the Hog Island experience and use it to teach others. Complete information is available at yorkcountyaudubon.org/scholarships and applications are due by Feb. 19.

Advertisement

The program is entitled “Sharing Nature: An Educator’s Week” and will run from Aug. 10-15. Program details and descriptions are available at hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week. The YCA scholarship will pay 80% of the recipient’s cost for program tuition, room and board.

Since 1936, some of the world’s most well-known and highly respected naturalists have come to Hog Island and inspired thousands to learn about and protect birds and the environment. Roger Tory Peterson was among the first teachers on the 335-acre island. Rachel Carson described her visit to Hog Island in her landmark book, “Silent Spring.” Kenn Kaufman, only 9 years old when he read Peterson’s account of Hog lsland, is now an international authority on birds and nature.

Local residents

earn academic honors

The following local students were named to Lasell University’s Fall 2024 Dean’s List: Kaleigh Miller of Saco, and Mariah Vanegas of Biddeford.

Local students earning honors at Husson University include: Dylan Anderson of Dayton, Dean’s List – BS Video/Film Production; Taylor Beaulieu of Arundel, President’s List – BS Healthcare Administration & Public Health – MS Occupational Therapy; Jack Cote of Saco, Dean’s List – BS Criminal Justice; Carl Davis of Saco, President’s List – BS Legal Studies – Pre Law with a Certificate in Criminal Justice as well as a Paralegal Certificate and Paralegal Certificates in Advanced Civil Practice and Advanced Criminal Practice; Aidan Donovan of Biddeford, President’s List – BS Hospitality & Tourism Management; Liam Donovan of Biddeford, Dean’s List – BS Hospitality & Tourism Management; Liam Doran of Dayton, President’s List – BS Accounting – Master of Business Administration; Kaylie Hammond of Biddeford, President’s List – BS Nursing; Ray Intwari of Biddeford, President’s List – BS Business Administration- Financial Management; Hannah Leavitt of Saco, President’s List – BS Nursing; Elise Marquis of Saco, Dean’s List – BS Nursing; Nico Mpemba of Biddeford, President’s List – BS Legal Studies – Pre Law; Katelyn Munro of Saco, President’s List – BS Healthcare Administration & Public Health – MS Occupational Therapy; Malina O’Brien of Arundel, Dean’s List – BS Nursing; Ryan Penney of Saco, Dean’s List – BS Business Administration- Financial Management – Master of Business Administration; and Jacob Shaw of Arundel, Dean’s List – BS Accounting.

Jillian Lizotte of Saco has been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2024 semester at Western New England University. Lizotte is working toward a BS in Actuarial Science.

Nazareth University named Rose MacWhinnie of Saco to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

Lily Charlotte LeBlanc of Dayton, a junior majoring in biology, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2024 semester at Clarkson University.

Copy the Story Link