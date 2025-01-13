Cooper Flagg had already been turning heads in his freshman season with the Duke men’s basketball team. Last week, he hit a new level.

Flagg set an ACC freshman record for points in a game in a victory over Notre Dame, one of two wins for the Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0 in the ACC) last week.

Duke’s season continues this week with a pair of ACC contests — including a showdown with Boston College that will be the Newport native’s first trip to New England with the Blue Devils.

Last week

Flagg made headlines in an 86-78 victory over Notre Dame Saturday, as his 42 points set an ACC record for points in a game by a freshman. It broke the record of 41, set by Boston College’s Olivier Hanlan in 2013.

Flagg went 11-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point line, and he made 16 of 17 free throws. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Advertisement

Flagg knew he was on his way to a dominant scoring night.

“I mean, it says it up on the big (scoreboard), so I see it the whole time, but it doesn’t really affect me either way,” he said. “I kind of knew the whole time but I was just out there playing. When I’m in the game, I don’t really know what’s going on. I’m just playing locked in.”

Flagg’s output was the best by a Duke player since Danny Ferry scored 58 against Miami in 1988.

“It’s an incredible thing to hear for me,” he said. “There have been so many incredible players to come through here as freshmen one-and-dones to go to the League. Just to know that (the performance today) breaks that is really special.”

Coach Jon Scheyer said Flagg’s versatility helped lead him to the big game.

“He didn’t hesitate to shoot, and he ended up hitting,” he said. “I thought the last couple of weeks, he’s been really decisive. He hasn’t played with the ball as much, and his passing is off the charts.”

Advertisement

In Duke’s first game of the week, a 76-47 win over Pittsburgh, Flagg scored 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and adding five assists.

The week ahead

Tuesday

Opponent: Miami

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Noteworthy: The Hurricanes have sputtered since reaching the Final Four in 2023. Miami (4-12 record, 0-5 in the ACC) have lost five straight and 12 of their last 13.

Matthew Cleveland has been Miami’s top scorer throughout the season with 13.5 points per game. Nijel Pack has only played nine games, but has averaged 13.9 points in those contests.

Saturday

Opponent: at Boston College

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Noteworthy: This will be the closest Flagg comes to playing in his home state this season. The Eagles are above .500 at 9-7, but carry a 1-4 mark in conference. Boston College hasn’t yet played a top-25 team.

Donald Hand Jr. is BC’s top scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game, and he also leads in rebounding at 7.4 boards per contest. Chad Venning (12.6) and Elijah Strong (10.6) have also averaged double figures in scoring.

Copy the Story Link