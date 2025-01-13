You may have watched television cop shows like ‘Blue Bloods’ or the reality shows like ‘Cops’ and wondered “is this what being a law enforcement officer is really like?”

Now, you have a chance to find out, as York County Sheriff’s Office partners with Massabesic Adult and Community Education to host its first ever a Citizen’s Police Academy next month.

The class is for someone who has questions about crime scene processing, how investigations build, use of force, or wants to know what jail is truly like or a person considering making law enforcement a career, but want to get a better idea of the various options available within the sheriff’s office.

“We want to demystify the work of the sheriff’s office from rural patrol, to serving civil summons, court security to corrections work,” said York County Sheriff William L. King. “People who take this course will have a chance to view first-hand how the sheriff’s office is run. Importantly, the participants will appreciate how we depend upon engaged community members to be our “eyes and ears” in the communities we serve.”

King also pointed out that the sheriff’s office, which includes the second largest jail in the state, is the largest cost driver of the county budget. “This citizens academy will provide you, the York County taxpayer, with an opportunity to actually see where your hard-earned tax dollars are going,” the sheriff said.

The YCSO Citizen’s Police Academy consists of two-hour sessions each Tuesday and Thursday for four weeks, starting Feb. 25, plus eight hours of required ride-along time with a deputy. Applications are due Feb. 7. Applicants must be 18 years old, live in York County, have no prior felony arrests, agree to a background check, and get their application in by the due date. To apply, contact Deputy Matthew Cummer at: mtcummer@yorkcountymaine.gov. The class is free, but there is a $25 fee for supplies. Those successfully completing the course will graduate March 21 at the York County Sheriff’s Office annual awards ceremony.

King had been thinking about instituting a citizens academy for some time. And as it turns out, so have others who work for him, including Cummer, who will spearhead the program. “His enthusiasm is evident, and I am certain he will run a great academy,” said King.

The four-week course includes police patrol operations and tactics, communications, first aid (Narcan and CPR), fingerprinting and crime scene processing, political implications, community policing, constitutional law and use of force, K9 utilization and special response team operations, jail operations including a tour, investigations and the history and structure of the sheriff’s office – plus the ride along.

“It will specifically show how rural patrols work,” said Cummer, as well as showing how the jail operates, along with other aspects of the sheriff’s office. For the most part, the York County Sheriff’s Office patrol area is in the rural reaches of the county. When back-up is needed, it can be just a few or several miles away, unlike in a more urban area, where backup is likely a few minutes away.

Cummer started his law enforcement career in corrections at York County Jail fresh out of high school and after four years moved on to police work in Maine and New Hampshire before joining the sheriff’s office patrol division 14 months ago. Now 30, he is the School Resource Officer at Massabesic High School in RSU 57, and also works rural patrol. He clearly loves his job and said he is looking forward to being among several officers and administration teaching classes at the citizen academy – Cummer will instruct the community policing component.

King will be teaching one of the topics regarding the history of the sheriff’s office but will “jump in” whenever an instructor is needed.

He is looking forward to the classes. “Meeting with community members is an honor,” King said.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the public to get a better understanding on what goes on inside a jail and what the process looks like for individuals,” said York County Jail Administrator Lori Marks, who will teach the jail operations piece and give the tour. She said she will provide some jail history, speak about jail populations, intake and release procedures, classification of inmates and why that is important, and programing.

There are a handful of citizen law enforcement academies conducted by municipal police departments and counties in Maine – including Kennebunk and Saco, locally, as does nearby Cumberland County, and Franklin County in western Maine. As well as giving citizens a look at how law enforcement operations work, proponents say the academies go a long way to ensure good community relations.

“We plan to show our Citizen Police Academy recruits all aspects of the Sheriff’s Office,” said King. “We have community members who want to be involved with the Sheriff’s Office, and I anticipate a huge turnout. We held a one day class called ‘Behind the Walls’ last fall that focused primarily on our Corrections Division – we had 21 people sign up for the class!”

Looking to the future, the King said he would like to identify some participants of the citizens academy as a base for a future Volunteers in Policing Services, called VIPS, who would assist deputies with road closures and other non-enforcement type tasks.

Tammy Wells is a media specialist for York County Government.

