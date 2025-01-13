Baylor Scheierman and JD Davison scored 25 points each, and Jay Scrubb added 21 as the Maine Celtics held on Monday for a 122-118 victory against the Capital City Go-Go in a G League game in Washington.

The Celtics (5-5) led 108-95 with 5:10 remaining before a rally by Capital City (4-3). The Go-Go pulled within 114-113 with 1:20 to play before Davison and Tristan Enaruna scored off drives, and six free throws in the final seconds wrapped it up.

Erik Stevenson scored 30 points and Jalen McDaniels added 21 for Capital City.

