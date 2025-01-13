Stephen Heald, co-owner of Charm Thai, served in the Navy from 1971–1995, which he described as a good way to “become a man,” but it wasn’t until he met his wife, Sukitta, that he learned “there’s no place in the world like Maine with her, eating duck with yellow noodles.”

On Dec. 22, 2024, the couple opened a restaurant at the former site of Miss Wiscasset Diner, with plans to bring a new level of spice to the Midcoast.

Since each dish is made from scratch, the staff starts stuffing dumplings early in the morning. They invited The Times Record for a kitchen tour, providing a glimpse into what preparation entails: lots of steam from rice and fragrant aromas of ginger and red chiles.

A fresh spin on a Maine favorite

Nothing about the entrees is uninviting, from noodle dishes like pad see ew, pad thai and lo mein to Thai curry and fried rice. There are desserts featuring classics like fried ice cream and coconut rice pudding. And for kids, options range from a Thai omelet with ground chicken for the adventurous eater to chicken noodle soup.

The Healds are still mulling ideas for Maine’s most renowned catch. Instead of the usual steam treatment, they’re contemplating grilled lobster soaked in yellow paste and coconut cream, hinting at some specials customers can expect as the weather warms.

“We’ve already made many new friends,” Stephen said. “And we look forward to making more.”

Delivery isn’t available but pick-up is. In under a month, visitors from Southport Island, Georgetown, Walpole, Bristol and Arrowsic have come to try Charm Thai’s concoctions.

“In Thai culture, cooking is a love language,” Stephen said. “If you visit someone’s home, they’ll first ask, ‘Have you eaten?’ We want customers to feel relaxed and cared for because food tastes better that way.”

New era for the old Wiscasset diner

While getting everything ready to pass the state fire marshal and health inspections went slower than Stephen expected, with some paperwork delayed due to the holidays, it was still completed in less than three months, which he deems a “win.”

The building’s interior was fully renovated, including upgrades to the kitchen, which now has wok stoves that generate over 300,000 BTUs (British thermal units).

Despite a recent surge of restaurant closings, Stephen believes Charm Thai’s unique flavor will attract guests from near and far.

He said most Americans have a spice tolerance ranging from 0 to 3. Levels 4 to 5 begin to approach the authentic flavor of Thai cuisine. Although the menu features peppers representing different heat levels, the kitchen staff can also adjust each dish to suit the customer’s preference.

“Mainers enjoy different types of cuisine,” Stephen said. “Especially in Wiscasset, where there aren’t many ethnic options available. One of our regular couples, a World War II veteran and his wife, have been eating Thai food all their lives. They said we were at the top of our game, and that’s a compliment we’ve taken to heart.”

Kerry Heald, one of the line cooks, eats Thai food daily. One night, when he was closing the kitchen, he recalled someone knocking on the door, hoping the restaurant was still open.

“We get that a lot,” he said, laughing. “It makes sense. There’s no other place around here doing what we’re doing.”

‘Cooked with love’

Kerry used to work for his Aunt Sarah, Stephens’s sister, who passed away on Aug. 3, 2024.

Sarah’s Café, now Jodie’s Cage and Bakery, attracted generations of Wiscasset diners located conveniently on Water Street.

When Sarah was diagnosed with cancer, she sold the business. But that didn’t stop the family from making other plans.

“She was so pleased by the idea of Charm Thai,” Stephen said. “Carrying on her legacy of cooking with love is how we’ve all channeled our grief.”

For Kerry, that means showing up every shift ready to serve the community; for Stephen, it’s maintaining high-quality food.

While most Chinese restaurants use imitation meat to fill crab rangoons, Charm Thai sources local crab from a shellfish harvester in North Waldoboro.

“Ingredients make a huge impact on flavor,” Stephen said. “People can tell something tastes different about our food because it’s all fresh.”

The restaurant sources bean sprouts and sugar snap peas from Asian suppliers and works with local producers, such as Bowden Egg Farm in Waldoboro.

The Healds hope to partner with more area farms and fishermen in the future. For now, they’re trying not to bite off more than they can chew.

Local employment opportunity

Charm Thai employs six staff members, including a local Wiscasset high schooler and a server from Harpswell. Stephen encouraged those interested in job opportunities to swing by during service hours to inquire.

Located at 762 Bath Road, the restaurant is open every day except Wednesday. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner is served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To order online for pick-up, visit charmthaiwiscasset.com or call 687-8092.

