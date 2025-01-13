‘A Delicate Balance’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Jan. 23, 24, 25 and 30; 2 p.m. Jan. 26. Through Feb. 9. Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay what you can. madhorsetheatre.com.

Playwright Edward Albee penned “A Delicate Balance” in the 1960s and it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Mad Horse Theatre Company’s production is directed by company member Christopher Price. The story centers on the ill-at-ease lives of upper-middle class suburbanites Anges and Tobias, along with their houseguest Claire, Agnes’ funny, alcoholic sister. Their lives are derailed when longtime friends Harry and Edna seek refuge from a mysterious terror, and are subsequently joined by their cranky daughter Julia, on the heels of her fourth divorce.

“A Delicate Balance” is a riveting study of family dynamics and drama. Catch the Friday night show this week and stay for the aftershow party with the cast, creative team and company members.

‘The Siren of Crystal Lake’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org.

Resurgence Dance Company’s latest production fuses hip-hop with contemporary ballet. “The Siren of Crystal Lake” features a cast of more than 25 dancers and tells a haunting mythological story of sailors who mine for crystals in a lake rife with sirens (part bird, part woman sea nymphs). Maddie Imus portrays the title character of Amethyst, who gives her heart to a sailor and winds up wondering about humanity and what kindness means. With elements of horror and fake blood, it’s recommended that viewers be at least 8 years old.

Biddeford Mills Tour

10 a.m. Saturday. Ongoing. Biddeford Mills Museum, 2 Main St., Suite 18-230. Biddeford, $25. biddefordmillsmuseum.org.

For a unique and fascinating look at some of Biddeford’s oldest buildings, reserve your spot on a two-hour walking tour, often led by former mill workers who know more than most about the history of the brick buildings. During the tour, you’ll see the architecture of a cotton house (textile warehouse), the massive walls of a weave shed and the underground canals where the Saco River used to power the textile mills. The tour involves some stairs, so walking shoes are recommended. The tour starts at 40 Main St., inside the Pepperell Center.

Xtreme Motorsports Ice Racing

2 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $10-$30. crossarenaportland.com.

Get your motor running at Cross Insurance Arena with ice racing presented by Xtreme Motorsports on its “Relentless” tour. The event includes a Touch-A-Bike opportunity, along with a showcase of bikes, gears and four-wheelers in the arena’s concourse. You’ll see lightning-fast machines equipped with tires embedded with more than 2,000 razor-sharp metal studs. Riders from around the world will compete in three classes.

