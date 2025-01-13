Maine Roller Derby team Ship Wreckers in action at Happy Wheels Skate Center. Photo by Jim Vernier

Maine Roller Derby, Maine’s first flat track roller derby league, kicks off its season with a bout at Happy Wheels Skate Center in Westbrook on Saturday.

The roller derby teams Ship Wreckers and RIP Tides will compete in a furious race around the track as points are racked up.

The doors open at 5 p.m. at Happy Wheels Skate Center on 3 Chabot St. The center will also have snacks, including pizza, hot dogs, fries, popcorn and ice cream treats.

Tickets are $12, free for kids 12 and under. Scoop them up at eventbrite.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Here's the Deal

Related Stories
Latest Articles