Maine Roller Derby, Maine’s first flat track roller derby league, kicks off its season with a bout at Happy Wheels Skate Center in Westbrook on Saturday.

The roller derby teams Ship Wreckers and RIP Tides will compete in a furious race around the track as points are racked up.

The doors open at 5 p.m. at Happy Wheels Skate Center on 3 Chabot St. The center will also have snacks, including pizza, hot dogs, fries, popcorn and ice cream treats.

Tickets are $12, free for kids 12 and under. Scoop them up at eventbrite.com.

