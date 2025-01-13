Austin Landry scored twice to lift Lewiston to a 5-2 win over Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle in a boys hockey game on Monday night at USM Ice Arena in Gorham.

Cam Plourde added a goal and an assist for Lewiston (5-3). Nate Metivier and Jacoby Oliveira also scored.

Sam Foley scored twice for the Trail Blazers (5-4) and Philip Traina had two assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 57, BOOTHBAY 21: The Falcons outscored the Seahawks 16-0 in the first quarter on their way to a road win in Boothbay.

Ali Mazza led Mountain Valley (6-6) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Alyvia Theriault added 10 points and Madison Dow had eight.

Maddie Orchard scored nine points for Boothbay (2-9).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARRABEC 55, PINE TREE ACADEMY 20: The Cobras (8-2) outscored the Breakers (8-3) 20-0 in the fourth quarter to cement an East/West Conference win in North Anson.

Pete Vicneire led all scorers with 14 points for Carrabec. Jackson Newton added 13 points and Desmond Robinson had 12.

Collin Verrill scored eight points and Rhett Tyson had seven for Pine Tree Academy.

