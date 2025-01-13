The South Portland-based frozen food business Little Brother Chinese Food has announced that it has shut down operations after four years in business.

Co-owners Richard Lee and Claire Guyer posted the announcement Jan. 10 in their Instagram page. “Dear Friends, our time with Little Brother Chinese Food is complete and it’s time for the business to close,” the post reads in part. “Thank you so much for joining us on this journey. Your support allowed us to make a living doing something we loved for 4 whole years.”

Lee and Guyer could not be reached immediately to explain why they are closing their business.

Based in the Fork Food Lab complex on Darling Avenue, Little Brother specialized in frozen dumplings and jars of chili crisp condiment. The owners’ farewell post likened the business to an artistic endeavor: “Little Brother Chinese Food was a USDA-inspected food manufacturing company, yes, but it was also a massive, multi-disciplinary art piece. Everyone who tried our dumplings, came to a pop-up, or ordered a jar of Chili Crisp participated in our large-scale artistic performance.”

The post also noted that while the company is no longer manufacturing, their product is still in stock at many local retailers.

