Almost 10 years after joining forces with Mt. Ararat, high school wrestling is making its debut at Brunswick.

On Wednesday, the Mt. Ararat/Brunswick co-op team will host the Winslow and Oceanside wrestling programs at Brunswick High School. Erick Jensen, who is in his 25th year of coaching at Mt. Ararat, believes this the first time Brunswick has ever hosted a wrestling meet.

“I want to honor the Brunswick kids and allow them to wrestle in front of their home crowd at their gym,” Jensen said.

Nine of the 28 wrestlers on the roster are Brunswick students, including senior captain Chris Watkinson, who holds a 23-7 season record in the 138-pound weight class.

Other top wrestlers include Mt. Ararat senior Dash Farrell (12-0 in the 165-pound class) and Mt. Ararat sophomore Evan Kowalsky (30-3 in the 120-pound class). As a team, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick is 8-6.

Wednesday’s meet, scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, is also senior night. The Eagles have two more regular season meets before Jan. 22, the last day of countable matches for the MPA.

Advertisement

“(It) should be a fun and historic night,” Jensen said. “These kids, especially the Brunswick kids, sacrifice a lot to practice at MTA daily. Looking forward to celebrating all the seniors on this special night.”

Morse boys swimming strong

At the beginning of the season, the Morse boys swim team was declared one of the favorites for the Class B state title.

Halfway through the first season under head coach Spencer Hallowell, that prediction is still looking good.

The Shipbuilders are 5-0 after defeating Ellsworth 103.5-63.5 on Friday. They won every individual or relay race, except the boys 200-yard individual medley.

Two swimmers joined the program’s all-time leaderboard as senior David Mitchell’s 200-yard freestyle time of 1:50.68 is the ninth fastest, and freshman Max Couture’s 100-yard breaststroke time of 1:02.86 is good for sixth place.

On Tuesday, Morse will race against the Mt. Ararat/Brunswick co-op team at Bowdoin College.

Advertisement

Wiscasset girls basketball snaps losing streak

After 122 straight losses, the Wiscasset girls basketball team is back in the win column.

Free throws in the final minute from Xoe Morse (five points) and Michelle Farrin (team-high eight points) gave Wiscasset a 24-21 win over Isleboro Central (4-4) on Friday.

The three-point victory is the program’s first win since Dec. 22, 2016, against Hall-Dale.

On Tuesday, Wiscasset (1-8) goes back on the road to take on Vinalhaven (3-5). The Vikings defeated the Wolverines 48-26 on Dec. 17.

Copy the Story Link