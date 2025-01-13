It’s January, and proponents of Maine’s Automotive Right to Repair law are celebrating what they call a victory for fairness and consumer choice. But the truth is, the law hasn’t been implemented in full — and for good reason. While the idea behind it is admirable, the law is vague, incomplete and unworkable in its current form.

This law promises many things and falls short of those promises. Let’s start with this: Mainers already had the right to repair. Independent repair shops and individuals could access most tools and information needed to fix their cars and devices long before this law. The new law tries to go further, creating rules for sharing repair data through a “standardized platform” managed by an “independent entity.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rep. Tiffany D. Roberts is House chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and ranking member of the Joint Standing Committee on Housing and Economic Development. She represents District 149, parts of North Berwick and South Berwick.

However, these very requirements make the law unenforceable. The law requires a standardized platform which doesn’t exist. No agreement exists on what this platform should look like or how it will function. Without it, implementation is stalled. It also calls for an independent entity to oversee the process — but doesn’t define who or what that is. The law doesn’t provide any guidance on creating this entity or ensuring it works as intended. The term “independent repair shop” isn’t defined. Without a clear definition, it’s impossible to determine who qualifies for access to sensitive repair tools and data.

The law also raises serious concerns about privacy and safety. Modern cars and devices collect personal and operational information, from driving habits to braking behavior. Sharing this data more widely — without clear safeguards — creates privacy breaches or hacking risks. What prevents bad actors from accessing your data or tampering with critical systems like brakes or steering? The law is silent on these issues.

Now, misleading claims are adding to the confusion. Tommy Hickey, chair of the Right to Repair Coalition, recently claimed the law “applies only to vehicles purchased in Maine and only to vehicles purchased after Jan. 6, 2025,” and encouraged Mainers to call the Attorney General’s Office to file complaints about denied access, citing a $10,000 fine for violators.

These claims are inconsistent with the statute. Nowhere does the law limit itself to vehicles purchased in Maine or after a specific date. This misinformation risks creating unnecessary panic and confusion. Worse, Hickey’s call to action could overwhelm the Attorney General’s Office with complaints, further straining resources and leaving consumers frustrated when the law’s requirements can’t be met.

Maine’s law is nearly identical to one passed in Massachusetts in 2020. That law remains tied up in legal battles and has yet to be implemented. Automakers argue that the law is unworkable, and courts are still deciding on its future. Maine has inherited the same flaws and risks by importing this incomplete framework. A working group is actively meeting to address these issues and recommend changes, with a report due in February. Until those recommendations are made and acted upon, declaring victory is premature.

Mainers overwhelmingly supported this law because they believe in fairness and choice, goals worth pursuing. But the law in its current form won’t deliver what voters intended. We need a clear, enforceable framework that defines the independent entity and standardized platform, protects consumer data and safety, and supports practical solutions to ensure repairs are done correctly.

The right to repair is an idea worth fighting for. But we owe it to Mainers to get it right. Rushed implementation and misleading rhetoric will only hurt consumers, businesses and trust in government. Let’s focus on fixing the law to work for everyone in Maine.

