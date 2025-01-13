A joint meeting of the Portland City Council and school board took up the issue of who would be subject to oversight by an ethics board that the city has been working to create for more than two years.

This was the first time that the school board was included in a meeting about this since the council decided in past workshops that the schools should also be subject to ethics commission oversight. At the start of of the meeting, school board Chair Sarah Lentz thanked the mayor for holding a joint meeting and expressed frustration that it had taken the city so long to formally include the school board in conversations about the commission.

The council began discussions about forming an ethics commission in November 2022 after voters modified the city charter to require that the council enact an ordinance that establishes an ethics commission to oversee the most powerful officials in the city.

The commission would be charged with establishing a code of ethics for elected and appointed officials and city employees, reviewing the code every three years, rendering written decisions over alleged violations of the code of ethics and issuing advisory opinions on questions pertaining to the city charter, code of ethics and council rules.

About 70% of Portland voters supported the referendum. But it took two years to get a formal proposal in front of the City Council. When that proposal came to the council in November, a vote on it was ultimately delayed after some councilors raised concerns that the ordinance presented to the council — drafted by city staff — was not what voters had intended.

The proposed ordinance, exempted several high-ranking officials, including the city manager and the school district superintendent.

Advertisement

Councilor Kate Sykes ultimately brought forth an amendment that would make the city manager, city clerk, corporation counsel and superintendent subject to the ethics commission’s oversight.

As the ordinance is currently written, they would not be because of their designation as “city employees” rather than “city appointees.” Sykes argued that these positions hold power in the city and voters intended for the ethics board to have purview over them.

However, at the meeting, lawyers from Perkins Thompson, who have been contracted by the city to write the ethics ordinance, said they were concerned oversight of city employees by an ethics board could lead to lawsuits on the basis of due process and confidentiality.

TO HOLD OFFICIALS TO ACCOUNT

At Monday night’s meeting, councilors and board members debated what constitutes an appointee and whether or not existing human resources procedures to hold employees to an ethical standard are sufficient.

Sykes said she believes the city manager, city clerk, corporation counsel and superintendent should be subject to the ethics commission’s oversight because those people hold a lot of power in the city and are appointed by the council and school board. The charter says that “elected and appointed officials” should be subject to the commission’s oversight.

Advertisement

Councilor Anna Bullett, however, argued that those positions are hired by the council and school board, and that “appointees” refers to those who are appointed to boards and commissions.

Since the referendum was passed by voters there have been several council workshops on the proposed ordinance, through those workshops the council decided that the school board should be subject to ethics commission oversight in addition to the city council and city appointees. Though the language on the ballot did not explicitly mention the school board.

The group revisited on Monday night whether or not the school board should be under the purview of the ethics commission at all.

Ahead of the meeting, Ryan Lizanecz, who served on the charter commission and was involved in conceiving of an ethics board, wrote in with public comment.

Lizanecz recommended that the ethics commission not be tasked with overseeing the school department because he thought it would overburden them and make their work too complicated.

” I (have) concerns that the Commission could get hauled into disputes regarding the children and families, alongside other issues that are extremely sensitive in nature. Or, otherwise be weaponized to disrupt school processes (especially in this extremely sensitive political time),” he wrote.

Advertisement

Lentz, the school board chair, said during the meeting that she hoped the superintendent would not be overseen by the ethics commission.

“We already do have existing processes of how to deal with complaints about our superintendent,” she said. Lentz also said hiring a superintendent is extremely difficult and she would be hesitant to do anything that might make it harder to hire or retain a good superintendent.

Councilors and board members went back and forth about whether or not ethics commission oversight would make it more difficult or easier to retain and hire quality staff.

Board Member Ali Ali asked Mayor Mark Dion for more information about exactly what ethical standard the school board would be held to under the new commission, saying he needed to know more about it before he could evaluate whether or not he thought the school board should be subject to its oversight.

Dion replied that he himself had voted for the creation of the commission because “elected officials should be held accountable if they engage in conduct that is unethical.”

However, like Bullett, Dion was firm that the city manager, city clerk and corporation counsel should not be subject to ethics commission oversight because they are city employees.

Advertisement

YEARS IN THE MAKING

The idea of the ethics commission was initially brought forward by the city’s charter commission a few years ago.

Portland’s charter commission, a mix of 12 members who were elected and appointed, spent two years reviewing the city’s laws and came up with eight recommendations. One of them was to establish what was described in the commission’s final report as an “independent body” comprised of seven appointees chosen by the City Council.

The workshop on Monday lasted about two hours. The question of creating an ethics commission will come before the City Council again in the coming months. At that point the council will vote both on Sykes’ amendment to make the city manager, city clerk, corporation counsel and superintendent subject to commission oversight, and ultimately vote to either pass the ordinance as written or not.

Copy the Story Link