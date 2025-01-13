Women in Harmony is a 60-member, Portland-based chorus that has been performing for more than 30 years.

You’ve got two chances to see them this weekend in South Portland.

The nonprofit Women in Harmony, led by artistic director Dr. Catherine Beller-McKenna, has a mission to be an affirming and inclusive community of women who sing for social justice and the joy of making music together.

On several songs, Women in Harmony will be joined by the female a cappella vocal ensemble Pine State Pitches.

The show will open with “What Happens When a Woman (Takes Power)” written by Alexandra Olsavsky from the Chicago-based vocal trio Artemisia.

Among the lyrics:

What happens when she rules her own body?

What happens when she sets the beat

What happens when she bows to nobody?

What happens when she stands on her own two feet?

Beller-McKenna said Donald Trump’s election in 2016, and movements like #metoo didn’t alter the group’s focus. “We believe that change is possible. We are a very positive and forward looking group. The changes of the recent years has just made us more determined to do what we can, to sing for social justice.”

She cited another song that will be performed this weekend: “World Citizen,” written by Australian singer-songwriter Melanie Shanahan.

Why should I obey when they tell me to fight?

Arming up the world with their guns and tanks

Power for the Pentagon, and money for the banks

Trying to make an enemy of you and me—enemy mentality

But you know I’m a world citizen

The lyrics speak to Women in Harmony’s determination to rail against rage. “We try to take that anger and turn it into working together and being hopeful and working towards a better future,” said McKenna.

Turns out, the audiences also skew towards positivity.

“Audiences love that, that’s what they come for. They come for that reinvigorating coming together and looking forward,” said McKenna.

You can also expect some laughs during the concert, thanks to a song called “Menopause Mambo” by Jamie Anderson.

The silly song will make anyone laugh, regardless of age or gender, with lines like these:

I’m gonna strip to my underwear

if you don’t turn up the air.

Then you’ll see I’ve lost my butt.

Take pity, send chocolate

“Women in Harmony: Changes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, South Portland High School auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., $20, $15 students and seniors. wihmaine.org.

