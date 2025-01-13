A retired police officer who lives in Sanford has been selected as the next chair of the Maine Republican Party.

Jim Deyermond spent 37 years in the Massachusetts State Police and moved to Maine upon his retirement, according to the Maine GOP. He has been involved in the Sanford Republican Committee and served as chair of the York County Republican Committee.

“I’m excited to get rolling and get to work — the next elections are right around the corner and Maine badly needs conservative values to fix the direction of the state,” Deyermond said in a written statement released by the Maine GOP.

“I look forward to getting our message out and bringing Republicans, independents, and people of all political stripes together to win. I appreciate this opportunity to represent all Maine Republicans.”

Deyermond replaces Joel Stetkis, a former assistant house minority leader from Canaan who was selected as chair in 2023.

He is originally from Andover, Massachusetts and during his law enforcement career was a member of the team that chased and successfully apprehended Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, according to a news release from the Maine GOP.

In elections over the weekend, the party also selected Scott Rocknak of Rockport to serve as vice chairman and MaryAnne Kinney of Knox to serve as secretary. Tiffany Dilda Gaspar of Ellsworth will continue as party treasurer.

Deyermond’s election means both major parties will have new leadership this year.

The Maine Democratic Party will hold elections on Jan. 26 and Maine Democratic Party Chair Bev Uhlenhake announced last week that she won’t be seeking re-election.

