By this time next week, a new administration will be underway, and depending on what was just campaign talk and what was actual policy promises, our national legislative landscape will undoubtedly be changing. Regardless of your political preference, this happens every four to eight years, but this time it feels different. I think that’s because the two major parties have never seemed so divided since the 1960s or perhaps the 1860s. For those of us watching from the middle, it’s genuinely frightening to see some extreme friends on both sides, so convinced that the other side is determined to utterly destroy civilization.

I bring this up because I came across this incredible quote a few weeks ago and I’m going to carry it with me throughout 2025. It’s from an writer I am absolutely unfamiliar with, and I don’t even know when the quote was first said or if this writer was the first to say it — all I know is the words really spoke to me:

“After all, in a world where the social fabric seems to be rapidly fraying, the economy is uncertain and the future of the planet is at risk, is there a better way to hit the reset button than to come back to the neighborhood level and begin to genuinely rely on one another again?” –Amanda Abrams

That’s it, isn’t it? That’s the answer for how we move forward. We don’t try and save the whole world, we start with saving our world. We all want our local region to be successful and healthy, but in order for that to continue, we need to continue working together in our communities.

This brings me to the third and final installment of the year-in-review series. In the first two installments I discussed the Cornerstone Members, recapped the Awards Dinner, the Board of Directors, the Hacker’s Ball, all 12 Chamber After Hours, the 12 @ 12 Networking lunches and more. Here’s a few more highlights from 2024 and a look at 2025.

207 businesses and organizations come together for common cause

I shared the numbers for the Midcoast Tree Festival a few weeks ago, but the statistic above bears repeating as it really shows how much this community does support each other. Between event sponsors, tree sponsors, wreath sponsors and gift card representation, 207 business and organizations were represented at the 6th Annual Midcoast Tree Festival this past November. This fundraiser for Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber had 70% growth over last year, making it our best year ever. Additional records made this year include: most number of trees (53), highest attendance (over 2,500 families) and our busiest day (we actually had three of our busiest five days ever this year).

A new home

The Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber office moved this past September to a new location but remains on Brunswick Landing. We had been inside the MTI Building at 8 Venture Ave., but MTI moved their offices to Portland, so when they moved out, so did we. MRRA found us an office at 2 Pegasus St., Suite 2, on Brunswick Landing. We are located in what is traditionally known as Hangar 6 (it’s the big hangar you can see in the distance to your right when walking in the front door of Flight Deck Brewing or Wild Oats; driving: take a right onto Pegasus Street from Admiral Fitch and keep going straight until you run out of road). Our neighbors include STARC Systems, Planus, Stratton Aviation and bluShift Aerospace.

If you are coming to see us, as always, it’s better to call first at (207) 725-8797 to ensure we’re there. We have so many meetings with members that our office hours can vary. You will also need to call when you arrive as the door is coded due to the sensitive work that some of the businesses do in the hangar. But give us a call and we will come down to get you — it’s a very neat space.

Some things to look forward to

Besides this year’s Annual Awards Dinner (March 14), Hacker’s Ball Golf Tournament (May 9) and the 7th Annual Midcoast Tree Festival (Nov. 21-23 and 28-30), the BBRC will be adding a brand-new community event in the fall of 2025! We’re working with a partner organization on the details, securing the venue and we’ll be making that announcement at the Annual Awards Dinner in March.

Before that even, will be the announcement of our annual award winners in the next couple of weeks and at the Annual Meeting of the Membership on Jan. 29, we will have a branding announcement that we think you will love.

Beyond that, our work with the schools and workforce will continue in 2025. I realize I didn’t highlight it in these three editions, but we have been steadily rolling along in working with the Brunswick School Department, MSAD 75 and RSU 1 on our workforce programs in an effort to prepare our students ready for the workplace needs in our region. The postponed One-Minute Job Posting Video program should launch in the first few months of 2025, too.

A big part of this year’s work will include a partnership with the United Way of Mid Coast Maine on the Working Communities Challenge grant. This work will include an extension of the internship programs we have done over the past few years and a new program that will highlight businesses with inclusive policies for their employees. Continuing to build bridges for students into the workforce is a key role we see our chamber playing for years to come.

And there’s more than this, too — more partnerships, more collaborations and building community. That’s our secret recipe this year; it’s all pulling in the same direction and working together. I’m very excited to get it started. Email or call me if you want to be part of it, too.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

