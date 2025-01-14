Forever chemicals in sewage-based fertilizer spread on pastures can increase cancer risks for people who consume milk, beef, eggs and other products from those farms, with some risks potentially far exceeding acceptable levels, federal officials said Tuesday.

The risks will vary from farm to farm, depending on fertilizer makeup and use, but a draft report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the risk of consuming milk, beef or eggs from cows or hens raised on sludge-fertilized pastures can exceed safe thresholds by “several orders of magnitude.”

“This draft assessment provides important information to help inform future actions by federal and state agencies as well as steps that wastewater systems, farmers and other stakeholders can take to protect people from PFAS exposure,” said EPA Acting Administrator Jane Nishida in a written statement.

The EPA draft risk assessment echoes what Maine farmers and policymakers have been saying since 2022, when Maine became the first state to ban fertilizers and compost derived from sludge containing so-called forever chemicals. A state investigation has found 70 contaminated farms, and counting.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association sued the EPA in 2024 for failing to regulate the spread of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, saying a state-by-state approach puts Maine farmers at a competitive disadvantage and Maine food consumers at risk.

MOFGA created a PFAS relief fund that has handed out more than $1.5 million in direct support to more than 50 affected farm families. Seven MOFGA-certified operations had to pause sales due to the severity of PFAS contamination, and two had to shut down entirely.

Under the Clean Water Act, the EPA is supposed to identify pollutants in biosolids every two years. Identifying forever chemicals as harmful is the first step in setting limits on industrial discharges, something the Biden administration had pledged to consider.

The draft EPA risk assessment, which will be subject to public comment for 60 days, is based on a single method of exposure to sludge, but most people are exposed to forever chemicals through a broad range of common household products, such as non-stick pans, makeup and waterproof clothing.

And, unfortunately for farmers, drinking contaminated well water and consuming milk, beef and eggs produced from livestock raised on contaminated pastures, like most farmers do, will increase risk exponentially. Eating fish from a lake or stream tainted by field runoff is another high risk.

The cancer risk levels associated with an adult drinking 32 ounces per day of contaminated milk can exceed 1 in 1,000, according to the draft assessment. The cancer risk for an adult who eats one serving per day of certain fruits and vegetables grown in sludge-amended soil can exceed 1 in 100,000.

The agency emphasized that these risk calculations are conservative estimates because they are based on models that assume low concentrations of forever chemicals in the sludge, average exposure conditions to a single sludge source, and don’t account for exposure to PFAS in retail products.

Environmental Working Group, an advocacy group that supports tighter PFAS regulation, urged Congress Tuesday to limit industrial discharges of PFAS, make chemical manufacturers pay for the cleanup, and direct the Food and Drug Administration to set limits for PFAS in food.

“Congress must ensure these farmers aren’t burdened with the costs of fixing this problem – that responsibility should ultimately rest with the polluters,” said David Andrews, Environmental Working Group’s acting chief science officer.

The chemicals used to make many common household and industrial products resistant to heat, water and grease are almost everywhere: in animals from pandas to polar bears, in the rain, even in our blood. They eventually wind up in our public water supply and many of our ponds, lakes, rivers and oceans.

Even trace amounts of some PFAS can be dangerous to humans, with exposure to high levels of certain PFAS linked to decreased fertility and increased high blood pressure in pregnant women, developmental delays in children and low birth weight, increased risk of some cancers and weakened immune systems.

