L.L.Bean plans to open an outlet store in Biddeford this spring.

The 14,500-square-foot store is expected to open in late April or early May and will be located next to Market Basket in the Biddeford Crossing shopping plaza.

Jason Sulham, manager of public affairs for the outdoor retailer, said the store will employ about 30 people.

According to a job posting, the store is expected to reach an annual sales volume between $5 million and $7 million.

The Freeport-based company’s expansion comes amid two recent rounds of layoffs. Last month, L.L.Bean announced it was laying off 50 to 75 employees at its corporate headquarters and in April, laid off 46 part-time customer service employees. At the time, Sulham said the company reduced staff and consolidated call center hours to one shift in response to more shoppers placing orders online.

But Sulham said Tuesday that retail has remained strong. The company opened four new stores last year and expects continued expansion in 2025.

“Our workforce reductions are more about responding to customer behavior and adapting our organizational design to better position the company for long-term growth than they are responses to retail performance,” he said in an email.

This will be the fourth L.L.Bean outlet store in Maine, along with locations in Freeport, Bangor and Ellsworth.

