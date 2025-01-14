Lisbon High School will not renew the contract for football coach Chris Kates, Superintendent of Lisbon Schools Richard Green wrote in an email to the Press Herald on Tuesday.

The decision to sever ties with Kates comes after hazing allegations derailed the school’s football season this fall.

“Mr. Kates was notified last week that he would not be nominated/renewed as the head football coach for Lisbon High School,” Green wrote in an email to the paper.

Green added that current assistant coaches were “contacted and also informed that we would be starting the hiring process for a new head football coach and that they were eligible to apply with the understanding that the new coach would have direct input in the hiring of their own assistants and volunteers.”

Lisbon forfeited the second half of its season after officials began investigating hazing allegations.

Portland law firm Drummond Woodsum led the school investigation and found there was a “culture of hazing and roughhousing” within the Lisbon football program. Seven players were ultimately removed from the team. The firm’s final report was issued in late October.

Lisbon police also conducted a separate investigation into hazing allegations, but Androscoggin County District Attorney Neil McLean said in November that his office would not pursue criminal charges against any members of the Lisbon High School football team.

“Much of what was disclosed was self-described by involved juveniles as ‘horseplay,’ ‘goofing around,’ and the incidents all involved voluntary participation,” McLean said in a written statement Nov. 26.

Lisbon forfeited its final four games of the season. High school varsity teams that can’t complete a season face a two-year ban from competition, according to Maine Principals’ Association rules.

In the email to the paper on Tuesday, Green said Lisbon plans to present its appeal to the MPA Interscholastic Management Committee on March 20.

Green added that the process to hire a new football coach will begin in March, should Lisbon win its appeal.

Kates was hired in 2017 as only the third head Lisbon football coach in program history, following the 40-year career of former coach Dick Mynahan.

Kates graduated from Lisbon in 2005, and served as assistant to Mynahan for eight years after graduating.

This story will be updated.

