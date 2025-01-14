The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Bath Iron Works have filed a lawsuit against the Mills administration challenging how the state is implementing its new paid family and medical leave program.

The lawsuit filed focuses on the fact that a 1% payroll tax – which is split evenly between employer and employee – took effect this month while companies that offer private leave programs will not be able to opt out until after April 1.

The lawsuit was filed in Kennebec County Superior Court in Augusta on Monday and lists the Department of Labor and Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman as defendants.

The gap in time is harmful to companies – such as BIW and others – that will be paying into the state’s program for several months even though they offer an equivalent benefit to their workers that will ultimately qualify them to apply for an exemption from the tax.

“The rule is silent on how long the (Department of Labor) can take to review the application, and it does not establish any deadline by which DOL must take action on an application,” according to the lawsuit. “The rule thus allows an indefinite period of time to process an employer’s application for exemption from premiums…”

The rule does not allow for refunds for employers who are later granted an exemption from paying into the program. For BIW, that represents a $620,000 payment into the system that will not be refundable if the Department of Labor were to quickly approve BIW’s exemption request, according to the suit.

An earlier draft version of the rules would have required employers to pay into the program for the first 16 months without being permitted to opt out. But after complaints by the chamber and others, the state shortened the time period to the first quarter of 2025. In order to give time for the fund to build up, employers and employees are paying into the paid family leave program in 2025, while benefits will begin to be paid out to eligible workers starting in May 2026.

The law was originally approved in 2023, and the Maine legislature gave the Mills administration until December 2024 to devise the rules for the program. The rules were revised in 2024 to make them more business-friendly, but the chamber still objected to certain provisions.

The fund created with the payroll tax revenue would be used to pay up to 90% of regular wages for up to 12 weeks for workers who are ill or need to take care of newborns or other family members, among other reasons. Employers with fewer than 15 workers are exempt from paying into the program, but workers at small businesses still will pay a 0.5% payroll tax and will be eligible for benefits.

This story will be updated.

