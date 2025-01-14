Maine Craft Distilling announced on social media Tuesday that it is closing its Washington Avenue Public House venue for the winter.

“After much deliberation, it is with heavy heart that we report that we have decided to close the Public House at Maine Craft Distilling for the winter,” the company’s Instagram post reads in part. “A perfect storm of rising costs and deep dark winter has forced our hand.”

The post notes that the company will “reassess in the spring and hope to see you then.”

The Public House hosts live music shows and other public special events. It includes a bar serving cocktails that feature Maine Craft Distilling’s spirits and a kitchen offering a selection of burgers, sandwiches, salads and shareable plates.

“As we entered the new year, we noticed some declining sales (at the Public House),” Maine Craft Distilling owner and founder Luke Davidson explained in a phone interview. “There are some really great other versions of us around here, larger venues in our neighborhood doing a great job, and I think the competition is stiff for the diminishing customer base.

“We decided we weren’t going to be able to weather the winter and still maintain our production operations in a way that was beneficial to us. So we had to make the decision to cut bait.”

Davidson emphasized that Maine Craft Distilling’s spirits production business is not at risk.

“We’re growing in that space in the market, and we have very robust sales in the New England region,” Davidson said. “Our business is healthy otherwise. We don’t want to send the message that we’re in trouble, because we’re not. That (Public House) part of the business is not performing, and I need to rethink it. We’ll definitely be reassessing.”

The Instagram post also says that the Tall Heights with Lau Noah show slated for Saturday at the Public House will go on as scheduled, but that Maine Craft Distilling is working to find “new homes” for other acts they booked this winter.

