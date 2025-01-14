A man shot and wounded his step-brother in South Portland Tuesday afternoon, police said.

South Portland Police officers responded to a reported shooting at 616 Westbrook St. at around 4 p.m., the department and city of South Portland said in a joint statement.

The responding officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the lower leg and applied a tourniquet to his wound, the department said. The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, and his injury was considered serious but not life-threatening.

Police identified the shooter as 41-year-old John Williams of South Portland, the victim’s step-brother.

Williams has been charged with assault, reckless conduct and elevated aggravated assault, the department said. Officials transported him to Cumberland County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no ongoing threat to the public, the department said.

Copy the Story Link