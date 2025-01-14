PORTLAND – Linda Louise Armstrong, 83, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 6, 2025.
Born on March 29, 1941, in Portland, Linda was the daughter of the late David ‘Bud’ Armstrong and Louise (Caswell) Armstrong. She grew up in Portland, Falmouth, Florida, and Cumberland, and graduated from Greely Institute in 1959. After working at the Telephone Company, she married Richard Andrews in 1963, and together they raised three children in Yarmouth.
Linda’s life was a testament to love, creativity, and community. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
Arrangements in care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Please see full obituary online at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Linda’s name to The North Atlantic Figure Skating Club to establish a memorial scholarship for the Learn to Skate Program in her honor.
Donations may be sent to:
PO Box 6052
Falmouth, ME 04105
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.