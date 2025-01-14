PORTLAND – Linda Louise Armstrong, 83, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 6, 2025.

Born on March 29, 1941, in Portland, Linda was the daughter of the late David ‘Bud’ Armstrong and Louise (Caswell) Armstrong. She grew up in Portland, Falmouth, Florida, and Cumberland, and graduated from Greely Institute in 1959. After working at the Telephone Company, she married Richard Andrews in 1963, and together they raised three children in Yarmouth.

﻿Linda’s life was a testament to love, creativity, and community. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

﻿Arrangements in care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Please see full obituary online at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Linda’s name to The North Atlantic Figure Skating Club to establish a memorial scholarship for the Learn to Skate Program in her honor.

Donations may be sent to:

PO Box 6052

Falmouth, ME 04105

﻿

Copy the Story Link