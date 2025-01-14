TOPSHAM – Mary Helen Sabol Gagne passed away peacefully at her home in Topsham, Maine with her loving husband, children, and grandchildren by her side on the evening of Jan. 2, 2025. She was born on Jan. 30, 1934, in Anson, Maine to Elizabeth Obrin and Paul Sabol. Mary later moved to and grew up in Pejepscot, on the Avenue, surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins many of whom worked at the paper mill.

﻿She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Lee Gagne. Together they welcomed four children, Lee Jr. and wife Colleen of Bowdoinham, Wayne and wife Diane of Orr’s Island, David and wife Robyn of Bowdoin, and Linda Beal and husband Jason of Bowdoin.

﻿Mary had eight grandchildren, Michael Gagne, Hillary Ramsay, Wesley Gagne (predeceased), Bailey White, Amanda Winchester, Derek Gagne, Alex Beal, Mary Beal. She had six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Garrett, and Jackson Ramsay, Edward Averill, Harper Gagne, Emmalynn White, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her sisters Dorothy Williams of Harpswell, and Tina Earhardt of Indiana, and a brother John of Washington.

Some of Mary’s fondest memories were with the grandchildren, spending time at her home especially in the summer. She enjoyed watching them swimming in the pool, playing basketball, riding bikes, raiding the candy cupboard and feasting on the endless supply of Jello squares.

﻿Mary graduated from Brunswick High School in the class of 1952 and married her husband Leonce A. Gagne of Bath, Maine July 4, 1953, after meeting at the roller-skating rink in Brunswick. They were both accomplished dancers loving jitterbugging, waltzing, and square dancing, they, “sure could cut a rug.”

﻿She worked many years at W.T. Grants until 1973 before she and her husband Lee started a successful family-owned and operated business called Lee’s Tire and Service, with its first of many locations throughout Maine located in Topsham. Mary was both a partner and bookkeeper active within the business for many years. As the business grew and their children began participating more in the operation, they found time to become members of the Brunswick Golf Club for years and spent winter months in Newport Ritchie, Fla. living alongside the golf links meeting many lifelong friends from this pastime. She loved family, creating beautiful gardens, was a wonderful daughter to an ailing mother with her sister Dottie. She made delicious traditional Slovak recipes carrying on the traditional family heritage. They enjoyed camping and hiking with the children and going to all the sports in which they were involved.

﻿Mary and Lee loved to travel together and enjoyed meeting new friends. They visited three continents, and 18 countries, in many years and 45 trips. Mary’s favorite was always Hawaii, she loved Maui and Kauai. Other notable vacations were Hong Kong, Scotland, England, and an Alaskan Cruise.

﻿We wish to thank her very special caregiver, Kendra, for her kind devotion to Mary and many others from Right at Home for the care and companionship she received.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick. A private interment will take place at a later date.

To offer condolences and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Mary’s online memorial.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice

