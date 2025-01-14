The Portland Public Schools Board of Education was holding a termination hearing Tuesday night for a Lincoln Middle School teacher who says he acted in self-defense when he struck a student at a soccer game.

The district is arguing for the termination of Jemal Murph, the athletic director at Lincoln Middle School, because of an incident, documented on video, in which Murph tried to disperse a group of disruptive students at a soccer field and struck a student with a closed fist. Murph’s attorney says he acted in self-defense after being assaulted by the students.

The board was deliberating the case during a hearing at Casco Bay High School Tuesday night.

Warning: The following video contains explicit language.

A packed audience of union members, students and families attended the meeting. Teachers have the option to request a public termination hearing, which Murph did in this case.

Murph sat to one side of a podium with his attorney Jon Goodman, Portland Education Association President Kerrie Dowdy, and president of the ed tech union Jen Cooper. On the other side of the podium Superintendent Ryan Scallon sat with the school district’s attorney, Melissa Hewey.

The board began with a lengthy executive session to talk with legal counsel, then kicked off the hearing. Hewey began by calling Lincoln Middle School Principal Aris Ayala as a witness.

Ayala testified that Murph called from a soccer game at Dougherty Field and said a group of students had surrounded him, were threatening him, and that he struck one out of self-defense.

Hewey played three videos of the incident. In the first, Murph talks to a group of students and asks them to leave the field. In the second, Murph can be heard saying “You guys wanna do this?” to a group of several students who surround him, before hitting one student who lunges toward him and knocking him to the ground with a closed-fist punch. In the third, during the aftermath, Murph says “touch me again and I will knock you out,” to the students in the video.

Ayala testified that Lincoln Middle School staff and students had severe trust issues with leadership when they arrived two and a half years ago, and that more than a quarter of staff left the school. Murph had plans to leave the school for a new job, Ayala said, but decided to stay. Ayala described Murph as a key confidante at the school.

“This whole situation has been extremely difficult for me,” Ayala said. Nonetheless, she believes that a line had been crossed and recommended that Murph be terminated.

Murph’s attorney, Goodman, argued that one student came at Murph with two fists raised, and that Murph blocked the first with an open hand then defended himself from being assaulted.

The attorneys also questioned Assistant Superintendent Abdullahi Ahmed, who also supported Murph’s termination, and said entrusted adults should not hit students.

Goodman pressed Ahmed on Murph’s right to self-defense. Ahmed said what he had seen in the videos did not look like it escalated to the level that required self-defense.

Goodman also asked if any of the students who surrounded Murph received discipline for their actions. Ahmed said the group of students were not supposed to be at the field because of previous bad behavior at sporting events, and said they received discipline for being at the field.

Hundreds attended the hearing, so many that the school board needed to supply more chairs and many remained standing during the hearing. One of those attendees was Maza Mohamed, a parent of an eighth grade student who has been taught by Murph since kindergarten. She said Murph had always looked out for her daughter in school, and that while upset about the termination, she was encouraged by the strong public turnout.

“This is not fair, this is not right,” Mohamed said.

This story will be updated.

