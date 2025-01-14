The number of high school basketball teams in the state’s largest enrollment class would nearly double under a proposal from a Maine Principals’ Association panel.

The MPA’s classification committee on Tuesday morning reviewed a basketball committee plan that would keep the current five-class system in place but would increase the number of AA schools from 14 (15 for girls) to 28 teams.

There would be 16 teams in Class AA South, with current Class A schools Noble, Massabesic (boys), Westbrook, Kennebunk, Falmouth, and Biddeford moving to AA. Portland, Windham and Cheverus would shift from AA North to AA South.

The new AA North would include current Class A North teams Hampden Academy, Mt. Ararat, Camden Hills, Brunswick, Messalonskee, Skowhegan, Mt. Blue and Brewer.

The classification committee did not vote on the basketball plan, which will now be sent to schools for further scrutiny. The proposal will likely be tweaked and adjusted prior to the classification committee’s next meeting on Feb. 11.

The classification committee did approve a revamped football plan.

The 11-man ranks will still have four classes but there are significant adjustments. Deering, which had petitioned down to play in Class B, and Massabesic will return to Class A where they last competed in 2018. That follows the return of Noble, Portland, South Portland, and Windham to Class A prior to the 2023 season.

Class A will have two seven-team regions for schools with 850-plus students. Massabesic will join the South and Deering will be with city-rival Portland in the North.

Brunswick will return to Class B North in its second year back in 11-man football, with defending Class B state champion Falmouth shifting to B South.

Classes C and D will now be statewide divisions with 13 and 15 teams, respectively. Class D champion Wells, along with Class D North power Foxcroft Academy have been moved into the 400-634 student Class C. Based on April 2024 enrollment, Wells has 400 students and Foxcroft has 431. Both schools have indicated to the MPA they would prefer to remain in Class D, said MPA assistant executive director Mike Bisson.

Class D includes Lisbon, which plans to appeal its two-year varsity suspension because it forfeited four games in the wake of hazing allegations with the football program.

Basketball’s new enrollment break from 825 to 670 for AA creates a large-school division nearly identical to what existed under the old four-class system, last used in 2014-15.

The classification committee offered some feedback but generally seemed supportive of the basketball committee’s proposal, which has relatively equal distribution across the four largest classes. It also features making Class D a division for the smallest schools with less than 100 students.

