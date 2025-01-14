With a TikTok ban looming, some users are scrambling to find a new destination for trending videos.

The idea to ban the short-form video app because of security concerns tied to its Beijing-based owner initially came up during Donald Trump’s first term as president. Since then, court cases have inched the app closer to an outright ban in the United States. On Friday, the Supreme Court appeared likely to clear the way for a federal law that would shut down TikTok in the United States unless the popular video-sharing platform divests from Chinese ownership. A decision is expected this week.

Replacing TikTok won’t be as simple as migrating to a new video app, though. TikTok has become a go-to spot for news, internet culture and lively debates, especially among young people. To compete, other video platforms would need large numbers of talented creators, loyal users and raucous comment sections.

Some TikTok alternatives – including newish contenders Lemon8 and RedNote – shot to the top of app download lists this week as people await official news from the Supreme Court, the company, and the app stores and internet service providers that may soon have to enforce a ban.

Whether you’re looking for a brand-new online hangout or switching to something like YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels, here is a list of TikTok-esque apps that could replace the blockbuster video platform.

Lemon8

If you move to TikTok clone Lemon8, you will see lots of other new users learning the ropes – the app had soared to No. 1 in the Apple App Store’s “lifestyle” category as of Monday.

The problem is that Lemon8 is owned by ByteDance, the same company that owns TikTok, and could be subject to the same ban, depending on how the government and app stores proceed.

Lemon8 is sort of like a mashup of TikTok and Pinterest, with separate feeds for different categories such as “tech” or “outfits.” Its engagement seems small compared with TikTok’s, with videos from popular creators generally getting a few hundred likes.

RedNote

RedNote – an English translation of the app’s Chinese name, Xiaohongshu – popped to No. 1 on the App Store social media charts Monday. It’s hugely popular in China, where it combines e-commerce and video content, much like TikTok’s Shop function.

While there’s a lot of photo and text content on the app, the “trending” tab looks more like a TikTok feed, albeit with many of the posts in Mandarin. As with Lemon8, it is unclear whether RedNote’s Chinese ownership would make it a target of the same ban-or- sale law.

Flip

Flip is another shopping-focused short-form video app. As of Monday it was No. 2 on the App Store social media chart. The app, founded in 2019, lets users create and monetize their own product reviews. As with TikTok Shop, you can buy the products featured in videos from inside the app.

Clapper

No. 4 on the Apple social media chart Monday was Clapper, another TikTok-esque app with a video feed and live streams. The Dallas-based company was founded in 2020, according to its LinkedIn profile.

After a quick look, Clapper’s content appears to be lower quality – more sexual, more engagement baiting – than the kind you’re used to seeing on TikTok. But as its numbers grow, its content will probably evolve too.

Fan base

Fan base, No. 6 on the App Store social media chart as of Monday, is a little-bit-of-everything app with a video feed, audio chatrooms, direct messages and pay-to-play features. For example, it asks you to buy bundles of “loves” ($0.99 for 100, $219 for 25,000) so you can leave hearts on creators’ videos.

YouTube

YouTube’s “shorts” are similar to TikTok’s video feed, but with shorter clips and, at the end of the day, a much bigger audience. According to Pew Research, YouTube is the most-used online platform among American adults of all age groups.

Instagram

Instagram’s Reels have been criticized for recirculating dated content from TikTok or veering toward overly hokey “millennialcore.” But absent TikTok, the Meta-owned platform might get an infusion of fresh creators and content.

Snapchat

Snapchat’s Spotlight feature lets you scroll through short videos from businesses, creators and other users. The content often feels like it’s geared toward a younger audience, and higher production values at times take away from the lo-fi free-for-all that has made TikTok such a hit.

