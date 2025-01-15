Wyatt Omsberg, a veteran center back who starred in high school at Messalonskee and Scarborough, is joining the New England Revolution after signing as a free agent, the team announced Tuesday.

Omsberg agreed to a one-year contract, with an option for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-4 Omsberg, 29, played in 60 games from the Chicago Fire over the past five seasons. He appeared in 12 games and started 11 in 2024.

He started his Major League Soccer career with Minnesota United in 2018 after becoming the first Maine player selected in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft.

In high school, Omsberg played two years at Messalonskee, then led Scarborough to back-to-back Class A state championships and was the Varsity Maine Player of the Year in 2013. He went on to Dartmouth, where he earned All-America honors as a junior and a senior.

