Maine’s two representatives in Congress welcomed news of a ceasefire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war Wednesday, saying it’s a good first step that will bring hostages home and end the conflict, at least temporarily.

President Biden and other officials announced Wednesday that the two sides have reached a 42-day agreement that includes the release of hostages and Israeli forces withdrawing away from more populated areas in Gaza.

The agreement, though not yet finalized, is likely to offer respite from a conflict that has been ongoing since October 2023 and resulted in the deaths of an estimated 47,000 Palestinians and 2,000 Israelis.

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, said in a statement Wednesday that the first stage of the agreement calls for an immediate ceasefire, a surge of aid to Gaza and the release of 33 women, children and elderly currently held hostage by Hamas.

Golden said those are all “good first steps.”

“I look forward to the implementation of a final agreement that ensures that all remaining hostages are returned home to their families and that Hamas lays down the weapons it took up when it started this conflict,” he said. “If Hamas abides by the terms of such an agreement, I believe there can be a path towards a more lasting peace in the region.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, said she was relieved to hear of the agreement.

“This could not have been achieved without tireless diplomatic efforts to bring both parties to the table, and I am grateful the Biden Administration got this agreement across the finish line before leaving office,” Pingree said in a statement.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty; the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal, hostages need to be released, and humanitarian aid needs to pour into Gaza. I remain cautiously optimistic, but this is a promising step forward.”

This story will be updated.

