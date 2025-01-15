Over the last 20 years, and three consecutive census reports, the number of housing units occupied by families has decreased in total units within the town of Raymond. This is due to the increased use of housing as short-term rental properties. As this trend continues, these businesses will have a negative impact in shaping our neighborhoods for permanent residents. They will disrupt daily life in residential zones politically, economically and socially.

The Raymond Short Term Rental (STR) Initiative, a local group of concerned citizens, has organized in response to the growing number of STRs in Raymond and the lack of responsiveness by STR owners to act responsibly when confronted with concerns about their business operations in residential zones. Our group is seeking due process from the town of Raymond on behalf of all its citizens.

This past Election Day, the Raymond STR Initiative conducted a successful signature petition to compel the town to confront the need for a short-term rental ordinance for regulation and licensing of short-term rental properties in Raymond.

The Raymond STR Initiative is actively engaging with residents and community organizations to refine the proposed ordinance to be agreeable for all parties involved. Once town officials either call a special town meeting and/or add to the warrant at the regular town meeting, our group hopes that residents will vote to implement the Raymond Short-Term Rental Ordinance. We invite all to review our proposed ordinance at our website: www.raymondstr.com.

Nicole Keough

Raymond

