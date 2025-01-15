The U.S. is $36 trillion in debt. The Pentagon budget now is over $1 trillion per year once we add up the various military pots of gold hidden in other departments, like the Department of Energy (nuclear weapons), Homeland Security, CIA, intel agencies and the like.
Just last week, President Biden announced he was sending billions more to Ukraine — as the fires rage in Southern California and FEMA’s budget is floundering due to recent hurricanes that hit the Southeast.
At the same time, Washington continues to send billions to Israel to help moonscape Gaza as well as to support its offensive operations in Lebanon and Syria. How many more innocents must the American taxpayers help kill in the Middle East?
One must wonder out loud how the future generations in our nation will be able to pay for health care, education, environmental care and infrastructure repair.
Our national economy is in deep trouble. It’s time to bring our war dollars home.
Bruce Gagnon
Brunswick
