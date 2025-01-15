A Bowdoinham man died after crashing his car in an attempt to evade law enforcement in Woolwich on Tuesday night, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kaleb Halsey, 20, lost control of his Hyundai Sonata around 10 p.m. while traveling south on Route 128, striking a granite post and driving into a ditch before hitting a telephone pole, the office said in a statement. He was ejected from the car.

Officials transported Halsey to Mid Coast Hospital, where he died early Wednesday morning, the office said.

Moments before the crash, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull Halsey over for driving erratically and speeding, the office said. When the deputy turned on his lights, Halsey allegedly sped up, driving past at least one other vehicle that had pulled over.

“The pursuit lasted 27 seconds and traveled approximately one-half mile, before the crash,” the office said in a written statement.

The stretch of Route 128, known locally as River Road, was closed overnight before reopening around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Maine State Police are investigating and reconstructing the accident, the office said.

