Jacob Hudson scored at 2:14 of overtime to give the Maine Mariners a 4-3 ECHL win over the Indy Fuel Wednesday night at Fishers, Indiana.

The Mariners wiped out an early three-goal deficit to get their second straight win.

UP NEXT

WHO: Maine Mariners at Cincinnati Cyclones

WHEN: 7:35 p.m. Friday

Indy scored three times in the first 13:09 of the first period. Nathan Burke had the first two goals and Kevin Lombardi made it 3-0.

But Maine got goals 13 seconds apart from Carter Johnson (power play) and Xander Lamppa later in the period.

The Mariners tied the game on Brooklyn Kalmikov’s 11th goal at 7:37 of the second period.

Both goalies, Maine’s Ryan Bischel and Indy’s Ben Gaudreau, each made 20 saves.

 

