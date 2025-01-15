Jacob Hudson scored at 2:14 of overtime to give the Maine Mariners a 4-3 ECHL win over the Indy Fuel Wednesday night at Fishers, Indiana.
The Mariners wiped out an early three-goal deficit to get their second straight win.
Indy scored three times in the first 13:09 of the first period. Nathan Burke had the first two goals and Kevin Lombardi made it 3-0.
But Maine got goals 13 seconds apart from Carter Johnson (power play) and Xander Lamppa later in the period.
The Mariners tied the game on Brooklyn Kalmikov’s 11th goal at 7:37 of the second period.
Both goalies, Maine’s Ryan Bischel and Indy’s Ben Gaudreau, each made 20 saves.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.