Wed. 1/15 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Thu. 1/16 8 a.m. CDBG Allocation Committee Zoom
Thu. 1/16 4 p.m. Development Corp. Zoom
Tue. 1/21 5:30 p.m. Housing/Economic Dev. Zoom
Tue. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Zoom
Wed. 1/22 5 p.m. City Council City Hall
Wed. 1/22 5 p.m. Historical Preservation Zoom, City Hall
Wed. 1/22 5 p.m. Rent Board Zoom
Wed. 1/22 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council P.I. Community Center
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.