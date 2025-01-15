Rosemont Market & Bakery announced Wednesday that it plans to close its Munjoy Hill location at the end of January.
The company said the store, which first opened at 88 Congress St. in 2008, had a relatively small footprint that “presented operational challenges that have grown increasingly difficult to overcome.”
“It has been a pleasure to serve the Munjoy Hill Community over the last 17 years,” Rosemont co-founder and owner John Naylor said in a news release. “The support of our customers has meant the world to us. While we worked hard to sustain this location, we’ve ultimately had to make the difficult decision to close.”
While the Munjoy Hill store will close Jan. 31, Rosemont Market’s six other locations around Greater Portland will remain open. The small neighborhood markets are known for promoting local farms and products. Company officials said all staff at the Munjoy Hill store will be guaranteed positions at other Rosemont locations.
“Along with the many customers and other local businesses, being a part of the community in Munjoy Hill has been a rewarding experience. We are grateful for our staff who work tirelessly to provide the community with fresh, locally produced, quality food,” Naylor said, adding that Rosemont hopes to find a larger space for a new store location elsewhere on the peninsula. The company has another market on Pine Street in the city’s West End.
