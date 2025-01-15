From its earliest donors to modern supporters, from its evolving programs to statue thieves, the Scarborough Public Library has had a storied 125 years and, later this month, community members are welcome to learn all about its history.

The Scarborough Historical Society will host a presentation on the library on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. starting from the origins of the library, built in 1900 on Black Point Road.

“We’re going to be looking at some of the people that were instrumental in beginning the library and supporting it and what the town looked like in the 20th century,” said Linda McLoon, a member of the historical society’s board of directors, and host of the program.

Some of those people include renowned Maine-born opera singer Annie Louise Cary, who spent summers at the Atlantic House in Scarborough and donated funds toward the original building, as well as Frederick H. Tompson, an architect who designed the original library free of charge.

The Lucien Libby Book Fund will also be featured.

“(Libby) was a young man in Scarborough who volunteered in World War I and he died of wounds three weeks before the end of the war,” McLoon said. “His father started a fund to support the purchase of books.”

Advertisement

McLoon said the library used part of that fund to purchase the Encyclopedia Britannica and that there are believed to be books still in circulation today that were purchased using the fund.

The Friends of Scarborough Library, formed in the 1960s, will also be featured for their support of the institution.

“They started out with a summer reading program at the Blue Point School,” McLoon said. “That was their very first project.”

One of the little-known yet most interesting chapters in the library’s history, McLoon said, came in the 1980s.

“There were two very valuable bronze statues at the original, one-room library – one of Shakespeare and one of Milton – that stood on the mantle of the original fireplace,” she said. “Thieves broke a window and got in and stole the two statues. They were lost and the thieves were never found.”

Images of the library throughout its 125-year history will be on display at the event.

Meanwhile, on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m., former long-time Library Director Nancy Crowell will present a program highlighting the history of the current library, built in 1989. Current Library Director Chip Schrader will then take over to discuss the library’s future.

Those interested in attending either of the programs can call the library at 207-883-4723 or register online by visiting the library’s website, scarboroughlibrary.org, navigating to the “Events” page and then going to the Jan. 25 “A Library Comes to Scarborough” event page and the Jan. 30 “Celebrating Modern Library History and the Path Forward” event page.

Copy the Story Link