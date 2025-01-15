The top 10 boys and girls basketball teams and top five boys and girls hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/14/25

BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Windham (7) 97
2. Noble (3) 88
3. Cheverus 65
4. South Portland 58
5. Thornton Academy 52
6. Falmouth 43
7. York 42
8. Medomak Valley 41
9. Messalonskee 31
10. Brewer 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Lawrence (6) 94
2. Gorham (3) 87
3. Oxford Hills (1) 79
4. Cony 72
5. Marshwood 58
6. Cheverus 36
7. Gray-New Gloucester 26
8. Edward Little 23
9. Caribou 19
9. South Portland 19
BOYS HOCKEY
1. Cheverus/Yarmouth (8) 48
2. Lewiston (2) 40
3. Falmouth 22
4. Thornton Academy 20
5. Messalonskee 18
GIRLS HOCKEY
1. Cheverus co-op (10) 50
2. Yarmouth/Falmouth 40
3. Portland co-op 26
4. Brunswick 23
5. Penobscot 5

