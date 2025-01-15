An eventful week has come and gone and we draw ever closer to the winter sports postseason.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s occurred and what’s to come:

Boys basketball

South Portland’s boys basketball team extended its win streak to seven after a 55-52 win last week at Oxford Hills. Manny Hidalgo had a team-high 25 points in the win. Tuesday night, the Red Riots’ run ended with a 38-33 loss at Thornton Academy. Gabe Jackson led the way with 11 points. South Portland, ranked first in the Class AA South Heal Points standings, welcomes Deering Friday, then goes to Gorham Monday.

Cape Elizabeth was 3-8 after a 50-36 home loss to Lake Region and a 70-64 home loss to Poland. Against the Knights, Eli Smith led the way with 24 points and Finn Connolly added 15. The Capers travel to Greely Friday (see our website for game story), then host Fryeburg Academy Monday.

Girls basketball

On the girls’ side, South Portland dropped a 34-29 home decision to Class AA North power Oxford Hills last Saturday, then snapped a two-game skid and improved to 9-3 Tuesday with a 58-27 home win over Thornton Academy. In the loss, Caleigh Corcoran, Mya Lawrence, Destiny Peter and Emma Travis all scored six points. In the victory, Corcoran set the tone with 15 points. Peter added 14 and Whitmore finished with 13. The Red Riots visit Deering Friday and have a pivotal home showdown versus Gorham Monday (see our website for game story).

Cape Elizabeth fell to 0-12 following losses at Lake Region (45-27), at home to Noble (38-23) and at Poland (58-36). Mei Martinez scored eight points against the Lakers, seven in the loss to Noble and 14 in the loss to Poland. The Capers welcome Greely Friday, then visit Fryeburg Academy Monday.

Girls hockey

On the ice, the Portland/South Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/Waynflete Beacons co-op squad was 11-3 and second to two-time reigning state champion Cheverus in the South Region Heal Points standings entering Thursday’s home game versus York. Last week, the Beacons won at Falmouth/Scarborough (6-4) and Penobscot (5-4). In the second victory, Marina Bassett scored three goals and Libby Hooper added two. The Beacons have a key showdown at North Region leading Yarmouth/Freeport Monday.

The Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons boys co-op squad was 2-6 following last week’s 4-0 home loss to Edward Little. The Beacons hosted Cape Elizabeth Thursday (see our website for game story), welcome St. Dom’s Saturday and go to Windham Monday.

Cape Elizabeth was 2-8 after a 3-2 win over Brunswick and a 3-2 overtime loss to Mt. Ararat. The Capers were at the Beacons Thursday.

Indoor track

South Portland’s boys and girls indoor track teams were first in a four-team league meet last weekend, defeating Falmouth, Bonny Eagle and Massabesic.

Cape Elizabeth took part in a nine-team league meet. The Capers girls placed third and the boys came in fifth.

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s reigning Class B champion swim teams swept Deering/Portland in its most recent meet, with the boys prevailing, 116-59, and the girls winning, 112-66.

South Portland was swept by Greely, as the boys lost, 109-60, and the girls were narrowly defeated, 85-82.

