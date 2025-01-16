Caroline Bornemann had 34 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lift Maine to a 71-58 win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology in an America East game on Thursday in Orono.

Caroline Dostey added 12 points for the Black Bears (8-10, 3-2 America East), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Olivia Rockwood and Sarah Talon each added nine.

Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points for NJIT. Marissa Gingrich and Aria Myers each added 10.

