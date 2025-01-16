Caroline Bornemann had 34 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lift Maine to a 71-58 win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology in an America East game on Thursday in Orono.
Caroline Dostey added 12 points for the Black Bears (8-10, 3-2 America East), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Olivia Rockwood and Sarah Talon each added nine.
Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points for NJIT. Marissa Gingrich and Aria Myers each added 10.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.