The Boston Celtics scored just 15 points in the fourth quarter of their 110-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Leading scorer Jayson Tatum did not attempt a field goal in quarter. That was just one of several concerning signs that Boston was out of sync.

UP NEXT WHO: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Tatum finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. He suffered through a poor shooting night (5 of 15 from the field) like many of his teammates. Boston shot just 39 percent as a team, opening the door for the Raptors to pull away in the second half. With three double-digit losses in their last five games, Tatum did not mince words after the defeat.

“We’re going through some (stuff) right now,” Tatum told reporters in Toronto. “It’s tough. But we said it after the game: We’ve got to go through it together, as best as we can, stick together, trust in one another like we always have, and just show your true character.”

For the last month, the Celtics top shooters (Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday) are collectively shooting below 33 percent from 3-point range. The slump has clearly taken its toll on the team’s psyche.

Some tendencies have changed during the Celtics’ slump. Brown is taking fewer 3-point attempts, including one on Wednesday, but has started to force inefficient offense in other ways. White is pressing and played just 21 minutes Wednesday with Payton Pritchard getting more playing time.

“He’s been great for us the entire year,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of White. “We just gotta continue to play, continue to execute. Continue to believe in himself, I believe in him. We love him. He’s going through a little slump, but he works hard enough. He’ll bounce back from it. So nothing really there.”

The challenge now for Boston is to find some cohesion again and improve their play.

“I think we just individually have to look at ourselves like where we can improve, what we need to do better, are we fit?” Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said. “Are we this? Are we feeling good? Are we locked in mentally and then try to fix some of the stuff that we have going on, but it’s not the end of the world like every team has ups and downs.”

But the Celticss never found a rhythm Wednesday. The Raptors had more life and energy in the fourth quarter and Boston never mounted a comeback.

“Just stick together,” Mazzulla told reporters in Toronto was his postgame message to the Celtics. “We’re not playing our best basketball. You can’t always expect things to be easy. You can’t have an expectation that it’s always supposed to go your way because it’s not. We just have to find a way to enjoy the challenge. We just gotta do it together.”

The Celtics have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference this season at 28-12, but are 7-7 in their last 14 games.

“We gotta play better with just more intensity, some more life,” Tatum said. “It’s not just one thing. We haven’t been shooting the ball well. That can be frustrating because everybody puts in a bunch of work on their craft. When things aren’t necessarily the way that you expect, it can be frustrating.”

