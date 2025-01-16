JD Davison banked in a 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then made the winning layup in overtime as the Maine Celtics earned a 123-122 victory over the College Park Skyhawks in an NBA G League game Thursday night at the Portland Expo.

Davison finished with 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Baylor Scheierman added 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Anton Watson had 18 points and eight rebounds.

