A man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a 13-year-old girl was found unconscious in a ditch in Eliot on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was found around 3:50 p.m. on Worster Road, and police determined she had been hit by a car. Officers found vehicle debris at the scene and located the car and driver who had hit the girl after canvassing the neighborhood, according to Sgt. Ron Lund of the Eliot Police Department.

An 82-year-old Eliot man was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

The girl was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment. Police did not say how seriously she was injured.

“Our thoughts are with the young victim and her family as they navigate this difficult time,” Lund said in a statement.

